Slide 75

Hey guys,
We're preparing for you new major Slides update. Can't wait to show it to you. Stay in touch if you don't wanna miss it.

Upcoming features:
- Now you can build sites without scrolling effect using any slide you want as a simple block on a page. Like we had in Startup Framework. So if you don't need to build a page with scrolling, now you can choose another method of using Slides.
- We added a lot of useful blocks.
- New templates that will show you how to use new blocks.

You said Slides?

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
