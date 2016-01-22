🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
We're preparing for you new major Slides update. Can't wait to show it to you. Stay in touch if you don't wanna miss it.
Upcoming features:
- Now you can build sites without scrolling effect using any slide you want as a simple block on a page. Like we had in Startup Framework. So if you don't need to build a page with scrolling, now you can choose another method of using Slides.
- We added a lot of useful blocks.
- New templates that will show you how to use new blocks.
You said Slides?