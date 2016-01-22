Hey guys,

We're preparing for you new major Slides update. Can't wait to show it to you. Stay in touch if you don't wanna miss it.

Upcoming features:

- Now you can build sites without scrolling effect using any slide you want as a simple block on a page. Like we had in Startup Framework. So if you don't need to build a page with scrolling, now you can choose another method of using Slides.

- We added a lot of useful blocks.

- New templates that will show you how to use new blocks.

You said Slides?