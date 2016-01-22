Good for Sale
uCrop - Image Cropping Library for Android

Hi everyone!
At Yalantis we develop lots of Android apps and our experience shows that almost every application we deal with needs image cropping functionality.

Since we want to provide all our customers with the best set of tools for image editing functionality, we decided to create uCrop ​, an image cropping library for Android.

Read our article about how we developed it

Made with love in Yalantis

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
