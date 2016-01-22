Flight search // 068

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Day 068 / 100 "Flight search" DailyUI
Here is a rebound shot of @dmtors's concept for a flight search button. It's a fantastic idea and I saw that @Ramotion and @sean_dauria had two points that I would try out. First, Ramotion suggested adding a slight shadow to give it more of a material feel and Sean suggested that the plane switch direction to give the impression that it's flying around the world. So, I hope I got it right :)
Leave a like "L" and let me know what you think!
