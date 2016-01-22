Nivi Harishankar

#DailyUI 005 - App Icon

#DailyUI 005 - App Icon
The fifth challenge was to design an app icon. I designed one for a project I worked on previously called Solvecity, which is an app for the city of Trenton to report various things like broken street lights, potholes, etc.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/20615557/solvecity

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
