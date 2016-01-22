Jump to... app-wide search for admins

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Prototype for global search and switch tool for app admins.
By clicking "Jump to..." in the header, a fields allows search by a few topics like customer name, service id, etc., so that admins can quickly jump into the the service that they need to support.
In this gif, the search is for the service id ("sid:") for the App Assets service for Tokyo Fashion Blog.
I'm still not stoked on the animation-out and in when it switches services in the body of the page. We are planning on fine tuning the interaction in the app CSS.
Built using Sketch components and transitions in Keynote 6.6
It's about my third time using Keynote to prototype an interaction, and by far the most complex transitions - most respect for interaction designers!