Silvercar Location Select

A big part of the new Silvercar experience is photography. The goal was to capture moments in ways that words can’t. To depict real moments or places, not something that feels staged.

This is more prevalent throughout the customer journey with the photography putting the user in different perspectives based on their current step in the experience. The location select screen needed to be less abstract for obvious reasons.

We’ll rebound this shot next week with more on that.

Download links for the free app below:

iOS: http://apple.co/1lUOhC2

Android: http://bit.ly/1RhkbVn