Adam Deutsch
handsome

Silvercar Location Select

Adam Deutsch
handsome
Adam Deutsch for handsome
Hire Us
  • Save
Silvercar Location Select car rental app silvercar mobile app mobile ios app ios
Download color palette

A big part of the new Silvercar experience is photography. The goal was to capture moments in ways that words can’t. To depict real moments or places, not something that feels staged.

This is more prevalent throughout the customer journey with the photography putting the user in different perspectives based on their current step in the experience. The location select screen needed to be less abstract for obvious reasons.

We’ll rebound this shot next week with more on that.

Download links for the free app below:
iOS: http://apple.co/1lUOhC2
Android: http://bit.ly/1RhkbVn

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
handsome
handsome
Holistic design and innovation for the human experience
Hire Us

More by handsome

View profile
    • Like