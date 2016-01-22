Silvercar Location Select

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A big part of the new Silvercar experience is photography. The goal was to capture moments in ways that words can’t. To depict real moments or places, not something that feels staged.
This is more prevalent throughout the customer journey with the photography putting the user in different perspectives based on their current step in the experience. The location select screen needed to be less abstract for obvious reasons.
We’ll rebound this shot next week with more on that.
Download links for the free app below:
iOS: http://apple.co/1lUOhC2
Android: http://bit.ly/1RhkbVn