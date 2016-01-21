Anna Tulchinskaya

That DC ad look...

That DC ad look... league gothic services corporate ad flier
Realized I can now do that DC corporate/association ad look in my sleep. Or something.

Convinced the client to let me rework their brandmark though, so I'm happy!

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
