Historia - Responsive Multi-Purpose HTML Template

Historia is a Powerful, Responsive & Multi-Purpose HTML5 Template. Historia was inspired and designed with creative & modern web design trends to provide the best and intuitive user experience within a template. So you can build amazing website using Historia with unlimted possibilites. It is well suitable for any types of Business, Corporate, Portfolio, Freelancers, Design Agency, Ecommerce Sites, just everything is possible with Historia. We have included unlimted ready-to-use Homepages & 130+ HTML Files with the Package, Amazing flexibility, Eye – Catching Color Skins, Dark Scheme, 200+ Awesome Shortcodes, etc. These Features makes Historia standout from the crowd.
Check the Demo - http://bitly.com/Historia_Live_Preview