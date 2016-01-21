Steve Gerald

Hello Dribbble!

Steve Gerald
Steve Gerald
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! vector lineart illustration character debut
Download color palette

This is my first debut in Dribbble, So excited to be a part of this community!

Thank you @Arianti Silvia for the invite me :)

Let's play the game!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Steve Gerald
Steve Gerald

More by Steve Gerald

View profile
    • Like