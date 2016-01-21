Chris Mendez

JJJ - Welcome & Tracking

Chris Mendez
Chris Mendez
  • Save
JJJ - Welcome & Tracking flat app iphone ui mobile
Download color palette

Some key frames from a fantastic project, with a fantastic client, coming out soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Chris Mendez
Chris Mendez
Senior Director, Product Design @ VidMob

More by Chris Mendez

View profile
    • Like