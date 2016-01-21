Drew Bingham

#005 App Icon

#005 App Icon recording microphone icon app 005 dailyui ux ui mobile challenge
#005 of the Daily UI Challenge. This prompt was for an app icon. I decided to design an icon for a microphone/recorder of sorts. Any feedback is greatly appreciated, thanks!

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
