Fashionista Modern Calligraphy Script

Meet Fashionista!. Contemporary and clean hand-lettered calligraphy style script. This mix of modern and classic writing is soon to be your favorite for weddings, stationary, logos and more!
9 Lower-case styles
Additional Common Letter Combinations
Multi-lingual Glyphs
International and Special Punctuation
With hundreds of alternate letters, everything you create will be completely unique. And it's so much fun to create your own hand-lettered text styles. The combinations of sweet swirly letters are endless.
https://creativemarket.com/SweetType/355151-Fashionista-Modern-Calligraphy

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
