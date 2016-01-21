🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Meet Annabella. Elegant and sweet hand-lettered calligraphy style script. She's soon to be your favorite for weddings, stationary, logos and more.
9 Lower-case styles
3 Upper-case styles
Additional Ampersands and Common Letter Combinations
Multi-lingual Glyphs
International and Special Punctuation
You'll have so much fun creating your own hand-lettered text syles. The combinations of sweet swirly letters are endless.
https://creativemarket.com/SweetType/333945-Annabella-Calligraphy-Script