TikiGrip Product Page

Screenshot from https://tikisurf.net .Product page for a surfing e-commerce website. The product pictured here is adhesive grip tape for your surfboard. Instead of spending time and energy removing and applying surf wax each week, you can apply the TikiGrip tape and your board will be covered for the next two or three years.