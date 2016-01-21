Evan Place ◒

Mink

Evan Place ◒
Evan Place ◒
Hire Me
  • Save
Mink illustration sports logo logo sports mink
Download color palette

My first attempt at a sports logo after taking @Fraser Davidson's class on Skillshare. Definitely could use some more work, but needed to move on to something new.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Evan Place ◒
Evan Place ◒
Come on in 🚪. Take a look around and lets 💬.
Hire Me

More by Evan Place ◒

View profile
    • Like