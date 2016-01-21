Chiu Chiyabi

Fish logo mark WIP

Chiu Chiyabi
Chiu Chiyabi
  • Save
Fish logo mark WIP sushi illustrator orange lines swimming mark logo fish
Download color palette

Working on a fictional restaurant branding project. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Chiu Chiyabi
Chiu Chiyabi

More by Chiu Chiyabi

View profile
    • Like