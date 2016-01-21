Pure HTML and CSS Accordion

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Created and designed a pure HTML and CSS expandable accordion for fun in browser. I tried to think outside of the box when designing this (no pun intended).
I used a (hidden) checkbox to toggle the expanding and collapsing of each panel. I am not fully satisfied with the animations, but I will revisit that at a later time.
Caveat: Each section opens and closes independently of each other and it was created for desktop only (I haven't checked mobile).
A working example can be seen here:
http://codepen.io/chrisota/pen/qbVMva