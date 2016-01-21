🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The best sign painters added practical graphic elements to accent their layouts, and Ed’s Market is no exception. Mix and match the script and display styles with Ed’s Market design elements, featuring expandable arrows, rules and ribbons; along with badges, swashes, scribbles, clouds and snipes.
Ed’s Market includes a main script, bold script, and upright script, each with more than 100 alternate characters and swash forms. The display faces include mixed-case regular, and all-caps versions of narrow, narrow slant, regular slant, bold, bold slant, and wide styles.