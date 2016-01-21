Mark Caneso

Play / Hard Ambigram Stamp

Received my play / hard stamp from Lumi.
There were a few issues with the quality so while I wait for my replacement I added this layer of ink over the top. I'm diggin' it.

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
