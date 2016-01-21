Brett Garwood

Uncle Lwe's Brochure

Brett Garwood
Brett Garwood
Hire Me
  • Save
Uncle Lwe's Brochure identity branding brand catering menu brochure design print louie lwes uncle
Download color palette

Brochure print design menu created for a client in the catering industry. They wanted something they would be able to hand out to potential clients with some of the dishes they make. It is simple, sleek, and contemporary.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Brett Garwood
Brett Garwood
Designing and building since 2011 at Red BAG Media.
Hire Me

More by Brett Garwood

View profile
    • Like