MinJee Hahm

VOLO - Your Travel Journal

MinJee Hahm
MinJee Hahm
  • Save
VOLO - Your Travel Journal interaction ios iphone design timeline story journal trip app clean simple travel
Download color palette

Hi everyone,
This is my first shot for Dribbble! Many thanks to @Aleksandr Petrov for the invitation.

VOLO is a travel journaling app. I managed every aspect of UI/UX design including branding and interaction design.

To see the full project you can go here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/32293399/VOLO-Your-Travel-Journal

Hope you like my shot. Enjoy! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
MinJee Hahm
MinJee Hahm

More by MinJee Hahm

View profile
    • Like