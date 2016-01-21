Krystal Leichliter

People Always Confuse Oliver and Bert Reynolds

People Always Confuse Oliver and Bert Reynolds
Here's one of a set of Valentine's I'm working on. Started some late night sketching a few weeks back and these were the result.

Also for sale on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/listing/264858983/bert-reynolds-woodland-owl-valentine?ref=shop_home_active_2

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
