Bears And Forest Detail

Bears And Forest Detail digital painting saturated colors coffee chess forest landscape tree bears
Some bears chilling on a tree, playing chess and drinking coffee. The original is in a large (landscape) format, and can be seen at: http://danielafernandes-smith.com/portfolio/
There I also show some of the sketches I did for this painting.

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
