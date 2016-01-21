The Corner

Mark Angelow

It's always great when a project that's been a thorn in your side for a while wraps up as a personal favorite. I'd been fiddling with for for some time and was terribly unsatisfied with all the directions. Once this started to take shape I was able to wrap it up in a couple days. Learned a lot about illustrator and gradients along the way, hah.

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
