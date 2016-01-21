ǝʞɐɾʎpʍoH

J is for Jellyfish

J is for Jellyfish illustration vector jellyfish j letter 36daysoftype tbt
#tbt to last year's 36 Days of Type. I still think he's pretty cute.

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
