LDS Confetti Type

Are you Mormon and a youth? I am neither of these things, but you likely saw my lettering in the LDS's New Era magazine this December. This sparkly dimensional type highlighted a girl who visits children's hospitals dressed as Frozen's Elsa.
The design department was all "Would you like to build a glitter bomb?" and I was all "Heck yes." I'm still finding stray pieces all over my house.
I have to note that the LDS is renown for their support of the arts, so it was an honor to have them approach me for "my innovative and unique point of view." I also appreciate them being willing to compensate appropriately, that's so huge! Many thanks for bringing me on to highlight such a sweet girl.