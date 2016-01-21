Radoslav Bali

Disco Stue

Radoslav Bali
Radoslav Bali
  • Save
Disco Stue dance minimal neon retro design logo stue disco
Download color palette

Logo design for a Disco dance school

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Radoslav Bali
Radoslav Bali
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Radoslav Bali

View profile
    • Like