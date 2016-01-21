Ric Moseley

Grilled Logo Concept

Ric Moseley
Ric Moseley
  • Save
Grilled Logo Concept concept branding illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Logo concept of a grilled chicken restaurant. Concept: Composed of the first letter “G” to simulate a chicken.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Ric Moseley
Ric Moseley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ric Moseley

View profile
    • Like