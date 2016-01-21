Nader Boraie

Shear Revival Tee

Nader Boraie
Nader Boraie
Hire Me
  • Save
Shear Revival Tee shears mens grooming illustration axe stencil t-shirt tee texture shear revival
Shear Revival Tee shears mens grooming illustration axe stencil t-shirt tee texture shear revival
Download color palette
  1. sr-drib.jpg
  2. sr-detail-zoom.jpg

A more detailed shot of the Shear Revival Tee and the graphics I created that got used on pomade packaging and bags I did a little while back.

Shearrevival drib
Rebound of
Shear Revival
By Nader Boraie
View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Nader Boraie
Nader Boraie
Specializing in Branding & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Nader Boraie

View profile
    • Like