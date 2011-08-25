Anne-Davnes Elser

Palm Monogram Screenshot

Palm Monogram Screenshot sketch illustrator cs5 calligraphy monogram wedding
I am using Illustrator CS5 for the first time and getting used to the "width" tool. It gives you the ability to mimic up and down strokes, creating stress where you want it. Totally different from what I used to do - trace the drawing from the outside contour. It feels more calligraphic now. Really, really interesting.

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
