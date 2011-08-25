Mason Yarnell

UI Controls for Photo iPhone App

UI Controls for Photo iPhone App ui interface blue iphone apps noise design orange texture linen photo retina
Happy Thursday, friends. Here is some progress on fine-tuning the UI texture & details for this iPhone app. Would you like to tap that?

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
