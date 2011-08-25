Giorgio Cantù

Full Metal Panic! Comic Mission (logo detail)

Full Metal Panic! Comic Mission (logo detail) manga logo design j-pop
This is a detail of the logo i designed for the italianedition of the manga Full Metal Panic! Comic Mission.

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
