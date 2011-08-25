Pratama Hasriyan

stickons icons icon set stickons
My first shot, hope i score at least two point :D

icon set i've been created for the past few months still haven't been able to finish it and yes still in progress, hopefully will be able to finish this soon.

and thank you Dribbble for drafting me

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
