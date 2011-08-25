Apples and Tomatoes.

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
An update on the previous design. Names removed to protect the innocent at this point in the process. The left box's hero will be a green apple (hence that color scheme). The right box's hero will be a tomato. The notch in the rays on the left is for the town holding the market. The notch in the rays on the right is for the year the market was founded. That will be interchangeable when all is said and done. I think it would be cool, too, to have multiple logos featuring multiple heroes as part of a limited series.