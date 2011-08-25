Joseph Hughes

Apples and Tomatoes.

Joseph Hughes
Joseph Hughes
  • Save
Apples and Tomatoes. vector rays box crest green red orange blue
Download color palette

An update on the previous design. Names removed to protect the innocent at this point in the process. The left box's hero will be a green apple (hence that color scheme). The right box's hero will be a tomato. The notch in the rays on the left is for the town holding the market. The notch in the rays on the right is for the year the market was founded. That will be interchangeable when all is said and done. I think it would be cool, too, to have multiple logos featuring multiple heroes as part of a limited series.

8f377196459e6175b6b071f23aa4b8cb
Rebound of
Enclosure.
By Joseph Hughes
View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2011
Joseph Hughes
Joseph Hughes

More by Joseph Hughes

View profile
    • Like