Cyborg 009 logo design

This is a logo i designed 2 years ago for the italian edition of the manga Cyborg 009 by seines Shotaro Ishinomori.
On my Flickr I have other images of the logo in gold and some photos showing the box design.

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
