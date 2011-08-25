Luke Ritchie

Final Ossimba logo branding trademark logodesign symbol typography vector orange yellow blue white navy mozambique beach lodge sun boat bird sea
So after much deliberation, Here's the client's final choice. Went with a simpler option, which I also kinda like..I Look forward to making some nice collateral now :)

