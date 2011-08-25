Tad Carpenter

USA, USA, USA...

Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Hire Me
  • Save
USA, USA, USA... type design lettering
Download color palette

A simple type based t-shirt design for 'Merica.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2011
Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
Hire Me

More by Tad Carpenter

View profile
    • Like