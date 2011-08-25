Rodrigo Bellão

Box n' Bug icon

Rodrigo Bellão
Rodrigo Bellão
  • Save
Box n' Bug icon games icon ios iphone game icon character spider app icon illustration icons
Download color palette

Back in 2009 I had my first experience with game art and since them I didn't stop working with games. This icon was created for the game Box n' Bug.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2011
Rodrigo Bellão
Rodrigo Bellão

More by Rodrigo Bellão

View profile
    • Like