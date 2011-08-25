Bristol Dribbble Meetup!

I'm organising a Dribbble meetup in Bristol. The event will be open to *anyone* in the South West, so not just Bristolians!

If anyone is interested, please show your face here: http://www.meetup.com/dribbble/Bristol-GB/

No dates are confirmed yet, but I guess it will be sometime in October, perhaps around the same time as the Web Developers Conference 2011? Suggestions welcome.

A little adaptive poster website is on it's way, more on that soon! : )