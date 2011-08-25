Matthew Gallagher

thanks steve

my first mac was a mac plus. it is no surprise steve resigned as ceo, but it is still an end to a significant era in apple's evolution. tim cook is an exceptional leader and will steward the brand well; thanks steve and good luck tim!

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
