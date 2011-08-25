Tavern Listview with Liberties

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm a beer geek, plain and simple. Though the nonic glass icon and menu items could use a little work, I thought it would help to use a nonic glass (the original pint glass - our modern pint is a cheap imitation implemented by D.L. Geary in the mid-1980's) and to make the background for that glass more chipboard-coaster-like.
There is plenty of support for the bump up "featured" menu item - see instagram, foursquare, triplingo, and intonow do it I think. Not ideal, but if there is a good reason, I think it works...