Tavern Listview with Liberties

I'm a beer geek, plain and simple. Though the nonic glass icon and menu items could use a little work, I thought it would help to use a nonic glass (the original pint glass - our modern pint is a cheap imitation implemented by D.L. Geary in the mid-1980's) and to make the background for that glass more chipboard-coaster-like.

There is plenty of support for the bump up "featured" menu item - see instagram, foursquare, triplingo, and intonow do it I think. Not ideal, but if there is a good reason, I think it works...

