Gabe Becker

Classic Car Auction Concept - Sketch Layout

Gabe Becker
Gabe Becker
Good Morning,

This is a classic car auction landing page concept. Layout was completed using Sketch. Images enhanced with Photoshop.

Main images/photos were found at unsplash.com provided by these great photographers:

https://unsplash.com/photos/Te3V0r0fYIo
https://unsplash.com/photos/Mni3SrVmDNg

I'm always trying to improve, feedback and likes ("L") are welcomed.

Thank you,
Gabe

Posted on Jan 19, 2016
Gabe Becker
Gabe Becker
Visual and Product Designer.
