First Time

logo design health illustration lodge healthcare
This is my first attempt at doing a logo and the starting point. I would love any feedback or hints / tips on how to improve it etc..

Its meant to be a person holding his hands out, but mimicking a tree stump.

I know the leafs need working on but it was done quite quickly to get any feedback.

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
