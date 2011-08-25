Jordan Metcalf

Linework

Linework outline illustration black and white weapons gun spark plug
outline view for a a couple of illustrations I'm working on. These form part of a larger set all based around weapons (spark plugs are used to smash car windows in South Africa) for a art show collaboration I'm doing with a studio mate.

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
