Jerusalem Records Logo Final

Final version.

Ok, so after scrapping the idea with the mosque and the crown spire, I decided to do a take on the entire Stockholm City Hall for the mark, as requested by the client. This is the outcome and the client was very satisfied.

Happy times.

All and any feedback is appreciated as always!

Rebound of
Jerusalem Records Logo Suggestion
By Emir Ayouni
Posted on Aug 25, 2011
