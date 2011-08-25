tomsommerseth

Cloud Wip2

tomsommerseth
tomsommerseth
  • Save
Cloud Wip2 cloud logo pink orange
Download color palette

Client wanted a "comma" shape on the number 9. Think it turned out quite well! :)

6e31a59f3461d12b76550f770162962c
Rebound of
Cloud Wip
By tomsommerseth
View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2011
tomsommerseth
tomsommerseth

More by tomsommerseth

View profile
    • Like