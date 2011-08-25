Peter Vasvari

Fish and Explore Peter Vasvari

Peter Vasvari
Peter Vasvari
  • Save
Fish and Explore Peter Vasvari fish explore adventure figure shape expeditions education sports summer camps teachers children green leaf frog drop water spherical globular earth land river stream central positive negative space concealed silhouette logo
Download color palette

Industry: Education

Peter Vasvari
Peter Vasvari

More by Peter Vasvari

View profile
    • Like