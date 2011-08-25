Peter Matkovsky

StarSecrets

Peter Matkovsky
Peter Matkovsky
  • Save
StarSecrets website mobile iphone gossip women blue pink web
Download color palette

A mobile website design for an upcoming gossip site exclusively for women. Of course, that's not the whole thing, I just don't want to give out too much. :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2011
Peter Matkovsky
Peter Matkovsky

More by Peter Matkovsky

View profile
    • Like