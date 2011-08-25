Roman Kuba | Codebryo

Sketchlike Building

Roman Kuba | Codebryo
Roman Kuba | Codebryo
  • Save
Sketchlike Building sketch building
Download color palette

This is a sketchlike design for a client for a citroen folder. The house is 100% buildingsite so I had to inprovise a lot.
You can have a look at the full version here http://codebryo.com/dribbble/autohaus-full.jpg

Pls give me some Feedback on this work because I have never done this before.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2011
Roman Kuba | Codebryo
Roman Kuba | Codebryo

More by Roman Kuba | Codebryo

View profile
    • Like