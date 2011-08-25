Jake Mize

Steve Jobs iQuit

Steve Jobs announced today that he was stepping down. We will miss you, your black shirt, acid washed jeans and new balance shoes. Appreciate all the intuitive products!

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
